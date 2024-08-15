NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $676-686 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.83 million. NICE also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.80 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.64.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
