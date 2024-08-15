Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 485,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $19.23 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

