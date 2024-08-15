NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

NOV has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $17.57 on Thursday. NOV has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

