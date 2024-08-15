Novavax’s (NVAX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novavax

Novavax Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $12.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.99. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Novavax by 19.0% during the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 9,662,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,263 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,294,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,055,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.