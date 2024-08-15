Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $9.60 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.80 million, a PE ratio of -159.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $25,230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 111.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 698,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $8,930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,489,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after buying an additional 274,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 178.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 283,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 181,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

