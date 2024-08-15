NULS Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NULS has a total market cap of $27.11 million and approximately $780,474.77 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,557,364 coins and its circulating supply is 109,441,435 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

