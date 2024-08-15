Numbers Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.78 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $25.78 million and $736,600.14 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04264589 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $741,502.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

