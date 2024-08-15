NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 1.4%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,499,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,051,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 56.25% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 268.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

