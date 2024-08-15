Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $261,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,215. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

