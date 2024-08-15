Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,340,000 after buying an additional 1,481,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,846,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

RARE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.73. 239,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,346. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.25) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RARE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,993. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

