Oasis Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $397.20 million and $11.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.41 or 0.04539074 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035873 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06165987 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $9,241,293.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

