Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Stephen Daintith Buys 46 Shares

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Daintith purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($192.65).
Stephen Daintith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 15th, Stephen Daintith bought 39 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($189.22).
- On Monday, June 17th, Stephen Daintith purchased 42 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($191.45).
Ocado Group Price Performance
Shares of OCDO traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 377 ($4.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,502,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,064. The company has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,447.80 and a beta of 1.86. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278.17 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 902.40 ($11.52). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 360.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 405.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.82.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
