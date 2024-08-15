OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Sells $13,774.70 in Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $13,774.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,156.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OFS Credit alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $195.04.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $2,435.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20.

On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.

On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $194.56.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $14,494.72.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $84,057.12.

On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.

On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.

OFS Credit Price Performance

OCCI opened at $7.29 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.93%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.41%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in OFS Credit by 81.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit during the first quarter worth about $80,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.