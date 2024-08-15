OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $101.02 million for the quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Technology Solutions and Virtual Bank Business segments. The company offers Gamma Platform, which offers a toolbox of separate solution modules that provide technology infrastructure and underlying technologies; marketing management platform, developed from AI Banker App, provides banks relationship managers with technology that supports in managing their acquisition and relationships with retail customers; and wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business.

