OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
OpGen stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. OpGen has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%.
OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
