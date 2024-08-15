Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.1%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.42 and last traded at $132.25. 837,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,357,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.39. The firm has a market cap of $373.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

