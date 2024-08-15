Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $65.73 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011452 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,185.80 or 0.99918895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06913869 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $2,298,100.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.