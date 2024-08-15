ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Sprott by 107.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Sprott by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Up 2.0 %

Sprott stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

