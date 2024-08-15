ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 367 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.05. The company had a trading volume of 98,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

