ORG Partners LLC Buys 3,123 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3,717.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Workday by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 17.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Workday by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock traded up $8.71 on Thursday, hitting $231.55. The company had a trading volume of 642,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,303. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

