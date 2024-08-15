ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,246 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.45. 405,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

