ORG Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,532 Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDMO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IDMO traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $41.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,004. The firm has a market cap of $192.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

