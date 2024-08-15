ORG Partners LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.42. The stock had a trading volume of 102,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,685. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $357.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.22 and its 200 day moving average is $318.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

