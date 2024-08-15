ORG Partners LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2,917.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.00. The company had a trading volume of 89,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $269.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.13.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.