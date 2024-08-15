ORG Partners LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 899.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,787,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 71,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 588,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,723. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

