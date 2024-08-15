ORG Partners LLC Invests $100,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 376 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.03. The company had a trading volume of 378,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

