ORG Partners LLC Invests $610,000 in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,704,000.

Shares of BATS:OUSM traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.32. 45,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $608.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

