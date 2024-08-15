ORG Partners LLC Invests $839,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,447,000 after buying an additional 1,252,680 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,418,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,632,000 after purchasing an additional 208,734 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,007,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,546 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 880,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 78,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $972.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.