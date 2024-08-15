ORG Partners LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 452,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDVO traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,053. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.84. Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.39.

Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (IDVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides current income and capital appreciation by selecting dividend-paying ADRs of stocks from the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.