ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

INQQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

