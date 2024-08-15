Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Organon & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

