Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.49

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 10984551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

About Osisko Mining

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.