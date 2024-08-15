Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £168.91 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,413 ($30.81) per share, for a total transaction of £168.91 ($215.67).

On Wednesday, August 7th, Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.03), for a total transaction of £568,500 ($725,868.23).

On Monday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,490 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($190.76).

LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,169.81, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($35.30). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,483.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,303.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,886.79%.

OXIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.64) to GBX 2,750 ($35.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,240 ($28.60) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

