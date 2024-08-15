Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 2,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $24.35.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

