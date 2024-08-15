Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 116.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.7%.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

