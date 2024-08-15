Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 319,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxford Square Capital
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Square Capital
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.