Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 319,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,098. The company has a market capitalization of $191.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.11. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.