Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. 1,900,149 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

