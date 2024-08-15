PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $60.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PAR opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

