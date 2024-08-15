PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

PDSB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

