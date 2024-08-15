Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) is Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline accounts for 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 904,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,523. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

