PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.71. 3,352,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,022. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

