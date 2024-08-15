Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Perficient Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

