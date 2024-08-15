Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of PFGC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.13. 369,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,403. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6,612.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,051 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 135,747 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

