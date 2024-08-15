Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.50

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.50 and last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 33146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of C$692.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

