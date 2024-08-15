Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.4%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.85. Approximately 6,173,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,489,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,632,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,654,000 after purchasing an additional 123,605 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,452,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

