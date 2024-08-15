PGGM Investments Buys 6,415 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 34,679.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after purchasing an additional 184,497 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,532 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,045,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $202.96. 130,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

