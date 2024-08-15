PGGM Investments Buys 9,636 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FOX were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in FOX by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.85.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

