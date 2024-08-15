PGGM Investments Grows Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,394,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.62. 994,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,657. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $112.65.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

