PGGM Investments Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

View Our Latest Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $213.52. 575,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,807. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.