PGGM Investments Has $93.98 Million Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 85.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty accounts for 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned approximately 2.57% of Kilroy Realty worth $93,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 860,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after buying an additional 127,036 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 590,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

